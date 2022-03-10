Every year, country music and rodeo fans alike wait in anticipation for one of the most significant announcements from Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD): Who will be playing at Frontier Nights?

Get our free mobile app

Well, wait no longer because the lineup is officially live! CFD Contract Acts Chairman Scott Lewis expressed his excitement over this year's event before the announcement, and it's not hard to see why. This year's lineup features some of the greatest country artists around! Drum roll, please...

THE 2022 CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAY'S FRONTIER NIGHTS LINEUP

July 22 - Jason Aldean with Gabby Barrett.

Country superstar Jason Aldean opens 2022 Frontier Nights. His performance is sure to please, having performed at CFD four times previously. Barrett performed at the ACM Awards on Monday, March 7, and was nominated for Female Artist of the Year.

July 23 - Dierks Bentley with Chancey Williams.

Dierks Bentley returns to CFD with an electric lineup of his high-energy songs. The "What Was I Thinking" singer is joined by singer and former saddle bronc rider Chancey Williams.

July 24 - Parker McCollum with Ian Munsick and Brett Kissel.

Parker McCollum's latest album, "Gold Chain Cowboy," was released in 2021 to great reception. There's no doubt that McCollum comes to CFD with plenty to offer for his first time around. He's accompanied by Brett Kissel, an ACMA (Association of Country Music in Alberta Awards) winner.

July 27 - Kid Rock with Night Ranger.

American Music Awards winner Kid Rock returns to Frontier Nights to bring the party to the Party Zone. Always a Cheyenne favorite, Kid Rock is accompanied by the American rock band Night Ranger. Night Ranger's "Sister Christian" and "When You Close Your Eyes" have hit Billboard Top 100 fame.

July 28 - Koe Wetzel, Jelly Roll & Nelly.

Rap music comes to CFD for 2022. Koe Wetzel brings a country spin to the genre, while his fellow performers Jelly Roll & Nelly promises a night of classic rap to spice up Frontier Nights.

July 29 - Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson.

Sam Hunt returns to Frontier Nights. The "Hard to Forget" singer played CFD in 2016. Singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson accompanies him. Dickerson's "Every Little Thing" and "Love You Like I Used To" have topped charts in the country music world.

July 30 - Brooks & Dunn with Elvie Shane.

The legendary Brooks & Dunn are coming to CFD. The duo of "Boot Scootin' Boogie" fame has performed at Frontier Nights before, but Elvie Shane is a newcomer to the stadium. This concert is sure to be a stellar conclusion to the Frontier Nights lineup!

Make sure you are ready to snag your tickets - they are sure to sell out FAST. You can purchase tickets starting March 16 at 9 a.m. Grab yours here before they sell out! Note: The first day of sales will be internet-only sales.

These Are The Best Steakhouses in Laramie