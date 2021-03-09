Sunday’s High in Cheyenne Ties 142-Year-Old Record

Sunday's high temperature in the capital city tied a 142-year-old record, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The temperature at the Cheyenne airport hit 65 degrees at 1:59 p.m., tying the previous record for March 7 set way back in 1879.

Laramie, which set a record high of 57 degrees last year, also tied its record, and Douglas, Rawlins and Torrington came within mere degrees of their daily records.

Cheyenne and Laramie also saw near record highs yesterday. The cities, which topped out at 63 and 59 degrees, respectively, were just three and two degrees shy of tying 35-year-old daily records.