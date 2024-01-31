Sunbathe While You Still Can, Casper–Snow is Coming

If the National Weather Service's predictions are correct, we've got a few sunny days left before the snow in Casper.

Today and tomorrow's highs are a boggling 56 degrees with lows above-freezing, but by Friday the chances for wetter weather increase as well as colder nights.

Saturday has a 70% chance of rain and snow, becoming all snow by Sunday morning.

Minor impacts to travel may occur.

Of course this year is 5X more mild than last year. We've had less than half as many days of snow and over 57 inches less snow.

We set records this year and last. On Monday Casper set an all time high temperature at the Casper Airport at 53 degrees, last year marked an all-time low on the exact same day reaching -3.

