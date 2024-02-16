Sublette County Man Dead After Head-on Collision with Plow Truck

A Sublette County man who had just turned 31 is dead after a head-on collision with a plow truck on Feb. 16 at about 3:30 a.m. near milepost 151 on US Highway 89, a quarter of a mile south of the town of Jackson.

Shane Copeland was driving an F-550 pickup truck northbound and a WYDOT plow was traveling southbound when the truck ended up in the southbound lane, colliding into the plow truck. This per a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash summary.

A second WYDOT vehicle had just left the WYDOT yard moments before and was traveling northbound on US 89 and witnessed the crash.

Fire and EMS personnel responded to extricate the driver of the F-550. Despite their best efforts, Copeland succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the WYDOT plow suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Copeland is the 3rd person to die on Wyoming's roadways so far this year.