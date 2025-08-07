Today, August 6, 2025, is not a full moon. The moon is currently in its waxing gibbous phase, meaning it's more than half illuminated and the illuminated portion is increasing. It will be a full moon on August 9th, and is known as the Sturgeon Moon.

It is 91% illuminated.

Here's why it's called the Sturgeon Moon:

Abundance of Sturgeon: During August, these tribes found that the large, freshwater lake sturgeon were most plentiful and therefore easiest to catch in these waterways.

Important Food Source: These fish were a vital food source for these Indigenous communities.

Traditional Naming: Full moon names throughout the year are often derived from seasonal activities or observations about the natural world that were important to Native American cultures.

While this is the most common and widely recognized name for the August full moon, it's also known by other names in different Native American cultures, such as the Green Corn Moon, Grain Moon, Wild Rice Moon according to Live Science, Flying Up Moon (Cree), Black Cherries Moon (Assiniboine), and Mountain Shadows Moon (Tlingit).

Per the Farmer's Almanac the next full moon is often referred to as the Full Corn Moon, followed by the Full Hunter Moon in October, the Beaver Moon in November, and the Cold Moon in Decemebr.