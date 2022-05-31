Study Proves What We Already Know: Wyoming Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family

Although most Wyomingites would probably like to keep this a secret (because we don't want to get overrun with out-staters, is the general consensus), but we've long known this is the perfect place to raise a family.

Now, according to a new study by personal finance website, WalletHub, not one, but two Wyoming cities were listed on their list of "2022’s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family".

Out of the 180 American cities that were evaluated, Casper landed 75th overall, with Cheyenne scoring even better at the 52nd spot.

WalletHub stated:

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, families will likely be looking for cities that provide the most safety and have the lowest unemployment rates. With families in mind, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 46 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

Here are Casper's rankings on some of those key metrics:

Family Fun - 57th

Health & Safety - 141st

Education & Child Care - 105th

Affordability - 68th

Socio-economics - 53rd

Here are Cheyenne's rankings on some of those key metrics:

Family Fun - 136th

Health & Safety - 142nd

Education & Child Care - 116th

Affordability - 18th

Socio-economics - 21st

While it was pretty close between the two Cowboy State cities, and although Casper shined in the family fun column, the reason for Cheyenne ranking higher is clear: affordability and socio-economics.

Regardless, it's nice to see that Wyoming ranked so well overall. The secret is out now. Let's see how this affects the population come census time.

