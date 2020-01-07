Study: Grand Teton Elk Hunt Not a Major Draw for Grizzlies

Scientists have concluded that an annual elk hunt in Grand Teton National Park doesn't draw in and concentrate large numbers of grizzly bears.

Researchers say the November to December hunt probably takes place too late in the year for grizzly bears to seek out animal remains left behind by hunters.

The researchers theorize many grizzly bears have denned up for winter hibernation by the time a significant number of remain have accumulated.

The park holds the hunt to control elk numbers.

The study took place after a grizzly mauled a hunter in 2011 and a hunter shot and killed a charging grizzly in 2012.