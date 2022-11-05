Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25

Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5].

That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.

That stretch of highway was also rated as an "extreme blow over risk.'' interstate 80 likewise was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Walcott Junction to Cheyenne, with that stretch of road again listed as an "extreme blow over risk."

The National Weather Service has southeast Wyoming under a High Wind Warning until this evening, with winds of up to 80 miles per hour possible.