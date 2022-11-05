Strong Winds Causing Travel Restrictions on Interstates 80 and 25
Extremely strong winds have prompted WYDOT to close stretches of Interstates 80 and 25 to light, high-profile vehicles today [Nov. 5].
That's according to the agency's Wyoming Road and Travel website. According to the website, as of 11 a.m. I-25 was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado state line.
That stretch of highway was also rated as an "extreme blow over risk.'' interstate 80 likewise was closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Walcott Junction to Cheyenne, with that stretch of road again listed as an "extreme blow over risk."
The National Weather Service has southeast Wyoming under a High Wind Warning until this evening, with winds of up to 80 miles per hour possible.
Meet the Four-Legged Heroes of the Cheyenne Police Department
They may not be able to leap tall buildings in a single bound, but make no bones about it, police dogs play a vital role in the fight against crime.
In many situations, they're the first ones to put their lives on the line to protect their human partners, proving that not all heroes wear capes, some wear fur coats.