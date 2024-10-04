Striders’ annual half-marathon, 10K, 5K set for Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Windy City Striders are hosting the annual Half Town Half (half-marathon), 10K and 5K on Saturday, Oct. 5. Race organizers say they are taking advantage of the earlier-than-usual date to ensure fair weather.

The course will start at the Tate Pumphouse, 1775 W. 1st St., loop around the Three Crowns Golf Course and proceed along the Platte River Trails to the Paradise Valley Park turnaround for the full 13.1 miles.

The race starts at 9 a.m. Online registration closes at 8 p.m. Friday. Day-of registration will be at the Tate Pumphouse from 8 to 8:45 a.m. “Please arrive no later than 8:45 a.m. to check in if you are preregistered,” organizers said.

Course maps and more information are available on the Striders’ Facebook page. On Tuesday the organizers posted that volunteers are needed.