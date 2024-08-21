Street Striping Work Begins on Casper Streets

City streets and traffic crews will begin striping streets on Monday, August 26.

“We will start with Walsh Drive, Country Club Road, and Beverly Street, then move throw the rest of the eastside and into the central area of Casper,” stated Streets and Traffic Manager Shad Rodgers.

The paint truck will be followed by a message board truck to alert the public to wet paint and to allow the paint a little time to dry.

“Please keep an eye out and slow down for the crews,” said Rodgers. “We encourage motorists to give the paint truck and message board truck as much extra space as possible or use an alternate route to avoid a paint mishap such as getting paint on their vehicle from the paint mist.”

It is expected the striping on the east side will last for approximately two weeks.