Teen Killed in Shooting in East Cheyenne
Cheyenne police say a teenager is dead after a shooting on the city's east side.
Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots heard inside a residence.
"Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male, who was the apparent victim of a gunshot wound," Farkas said in a news release.
"The juvenile was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead," Farkas added.
Lt. Rob Dafoe says there were a number of people in the area when the shooting occurred, but nobody else was injured.
He says officers have been working around-the-clock on the case, but as of Tuesday morning, they didn't have a suspect.
"We have some people of interest, that's about as much as I can tell you," said Dafoe. "Obviously, it's a very involved investigation."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6521.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.