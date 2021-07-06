Teen Killed in Shooting in East Cheyenne

Cheyenne Police Department

Cheyenne police say a teenager is dead after a shooting on the city's east side.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1500 block of Taft Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of gunshots heard inside a residence.

"Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old male, who was the apparent victim of a gunshot wound," Farkas said in a news release.

Get our free mobile app

"The juvenile was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by ambulance where he was pronounced dead," Farkas added.

Lt. Rob Dafoe says there were a number of people in the area when the shooting occurred, but nobody else was injured.

He says officers have been working around-the-clock on the case, but as of Tuesday morning, they didn't have a suspect.

"We have some people of interest, that's about as much as I can tell you," said Dafoe. "Obviously, it's a very involved investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6521.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or by visiting silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: 14-year-old boy, 1500 block of Taft Avenue, cheyenne police department, fatal shooting
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top