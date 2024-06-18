Stay Out Of Jail Free: Free Cab Rides Offered In Casper and Surrounding Areas

Cowboy Country Criminal Defense has launched a "Stay Out of Jail Free" initiative offering free cab rides for individuals who have been out enjoying drinks at local bars and restaurants, ensuring they get home safely and reduce drunk driving accidents.

This will be a 24/7 service until September 1st in Casper, Bar Nunn, Mills, and Evansville.

You may now use the QR code on coasters provided to local restaurants and bars to redeem a free ride from Buckles N Spurs Taxi Service.

Jeremy Hugus, owner of Cowboy Country Criminal Defense expressed his excitement about implementing a free ride program, stating, "We believe that everyone should have a safe way to get home after drinking. By offering free cab rides to those who have been drinking, we aim to prevent the dangers of drunk driving and ensure our community remains safe. This initiative reflects our commitment to responsible drinking and community well-being."

Aloh Pettyjohn, owner of Buckles N Spurs Taxi Services was thrilled about partnering with the program, stating, "I truly believe that this is a great promotion to help combat unnecessary DUIs and keep our streets and residents safe.... all it takes is a phone call”. Aloh is deeply invested in this partnership as she has been personally impacted by drinking and driving by the devastating loss of her own daughter to a drunk driver.

In partnership with Buckles N Spurs Taxi Service, Cowboy Country Criminal ensures that all drivers are thoroughly vetted and vehicles are maintained to the highest standards, providing a safe and comfortable ride home for all users. Buckles N Spurs holds a Certified Taxi Cab Drivers License through the Casper Police Department.

