State GOP: Cheney’s Impeachment Vote Worse Than Wyoming Wind

"The wind in Wyoming has been horrendous today," the Wyoming GOP wrote in a statement regarding Rep. Liz Cheney's vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

But, the statement continued, "That is nothing compared to the whirlwind created by Representative Liz Cheney's announcement that she would be voting to impeach President Trump and her subsequent follow-through of doing just that."

Cheney, Wyoming's sole US Representative, was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the president on Wednesday. The third-ranked Republican in the US House of Representatives, she was the highest-ranking Republican to do so.

Trump was impeached Wednesday afternoon on a single charge of "Inciting insurrection" following last week's deadly capitol riots. With Wednesday's vote, Trump became the first president in the country's history to be impeached twice.

His charges will now move to the Senate.

"This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic," Cheney wrote on Tuesday adding, "Much more will become clear in the coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough.

The Wyoming GOP doesn't see it that way.

"There has not been a time during our tenure when we have seen this type of an outcry from fellow Republicans, with the anger and frustration being palpable in the comments we have received," the Wyoming GOP wrote. "Our telephone has not stopped ringing, our email is filling up, and our website has seen more traffic than at any previous time.

"The consensus is clear that those who are reaching out to the Party vehemently disagree with Representative Cheney's decisions and actions."

In its statement, the state GOP says Cheney's vote indicated she judged evidence before it was presented and did not listen to any arguments made.

However, Cheney said Tuesday that she'd seen enough following the riots.

In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Cheney said Trump's impeachment was no partisan matter.

"This is a moment of real peril," Cheney said immediately following her vote.

"The defense of our Constitution, the defense of this Republic, the defense of the peaceful transfer of power, ensuring that the Constitution and the constitutional duties we all have are carried out," Cheney said. "Those must never be partisan."