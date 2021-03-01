Speed May Be to Blame in Wyoming Crash That Killed 2, Injured 2

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

Two Wyoming residents were killed, and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover north of Riverton Friday morning, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10:26 a.m. near milepost 8 on Wyoming 134.

The patrol says an SUV was westbound negotiating a curve when the SUV crossed the centerline and the driver overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll several times.

Twenty-five-year-old Saint Stephens resident Janelle V. Warner and 30-year-old Fort Washakie resident Kyle B. White died at the scene and 27-year-old Saint Stephens resident Tristan L. Yellowplume and 18-year-old Lander resident Redmoon S. Prior were taken to SageWest in Riverton for their injuries. None of the four were buckled up.

The patrol is still trying to determine who was driving the SUV and says speed is being investigated as a possible contributing factor.

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Fremont County, Janelle V. Warner, Kyle B. White, Redmoon S. Prior, riverton, rollover, speed, Tristan L. Yellowplume, Wyoming 134, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
