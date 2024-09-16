Special Olympics Wyoming State Fall Tourney fast approaching

CASPER, Wyo. — Special Olympics athletes throughout Wyoming will soon be facing off at the State Fall Tournament, to be hosted in Casper Oct. 9–11. The event will feature bocce ball, bowling, cycling and soccer.

Events will take place in locations throughout the city, including El Mark-O Lanes, Natrona County High School, North Casper Soccer Fields, Edness Kimball-Wilkins State Park and more.

The tournament will kick off with the Special Olympics Leadership Conference, where athletes, coaches, others involved with the games and the public will learn to improve leadership and management skills. The event is scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds industrial building from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can register for the conference online here.

The festivities also include the Special Olympics Wyoming’s Flame of Hope in the Casper leg of the Wyoming Law Enforcement Torch Run. Law enforcement personnel from local, county, state and federal agencies throughout the state have been carrying the Flame of Hope on different legs of the Wyoming LETR to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.

The Casper leg kicks off Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. at the Casper YMCA, 1611 Casper Mountain Road.

The Fall Tournament’s opening ceremony will be at NCHS’s gymnasium at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9. The ceremony is free to the public. Competition then officially begins Oct. 10 with soccer, bocce and bowling.

The full schedule of competition events can be found online here.