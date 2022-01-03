Heavy snow combined with gusty winds could make mountain travel extremely difficult or impossible in southeast Wyoming Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 p.m. Wednesday where one to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 201 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022 WYZ112-114-040000- /O.NEW.KCYS.WS.A.0001.220104T1800Z-220106T0600Z/ Sierra Madre Range-Snowy Range- Including the cities of Centennial and Albany 201 AM MST Mon Jan 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Madre and Snowy Ranges to include Centennial and Albany. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Mountain travel could be extremely difficult or impossible due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in falling and blowing snow. Outdoor recreation could become life threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter conditions. Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Get our free mobile app

The NWS issued the following briefing Monday morning:

The weather Impact Level for Monday morning through Thursday morning is: Moderate

Here are the current weather event impact highlights: High Wind Warnings for wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming: Now - 5 PM Tuesday with wind gusts up to 75 mph likely

High Wind Watches: Wyoming: Tuesday 4 AM - 5 PM with possible wind gusts up to 65 mph Nebraska: Tuesday 9 AM - 5 PM with possible wind gusts up to 65 mph

Winter Storm Watches: 11 AM Tuesday - 11 PM Wednesday Snow totals 12 - 24 inches possible in mountains with wind gusts up to 70 mph

Widespread snowfall Wednesday

Very cold wind chills Wednesday night - Thursday morning

weather.gov/cys

weather.gov/cys

weather.gov/cys

weather.gov/cys

weather.gov/cys

weather.gov/cys

weather.gov/cys

Pictures From Wyoming Snowpocalypse 2021 After two days and 30-odd inches of sow, southeast Wyoming was left buried. An in the grand tradition of every generation since the invention of the camera, we took pictures of the snow.

The Blizzard of March 2021 covered up our driveways, fences, and in some cases porches. It trapped up in our homes and canceled our plans.

Here's a quick look around the Cheyenne area from Sunday (March 14) and Monday (March 15).