Updated as of 4:25 p.m.

The Natrona County School District announced that Midwest bus transportation will be running on Frontage Road.

Students from Midwest traveling to Casper will arrive on time.

NCSD Transportation from Casper to Midwest will have these altered times:

High School and Middle School students will be arriving 15 minutes delayed.

Elementary students will be arriving approximately 40 minutes early. NCSD Transportation is working to directly contact parents/guardians of Elementary students to ensure a parent/guardian is aware of this change.

Updated as of 4:15 PM

I-25 has now been reopened.

Updated as of 3:37 PM

The Wyoming Department of Transportation now reports that all I-25 Southbound lanes from Casper to Kaycee are closed, due to Law Enforcement Activity.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports that all Southbound lanes on I-25 between Casper and Exit 210, near mile marker 208, are closed due to "law enforcement activity."

This update was made available at 3:06 PM and estimated re-opening time is currently unknown.

Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road should be expected.

All US 87 Southbound roads from Casper to Kaycee are closed as well, also due to Law Enforcement Activity.

No specific reason was given, but K2 Radio News will provide updates as they become available.