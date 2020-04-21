South Korea Downplays Concerns Over Kim Jong Un’s Health

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean government says Kim Jong Un appears to be handling North Korea’s affairs as usual after unconfirmed rumors he had undergone surgery.

The presidential Blue House says it has no information about the rumors about Kim’s health.

Speculation often surfaces about North Korea’s leadership based on attendance at important state events.

Kim missed the celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather Kim Il Sung on April 15, the country’s most important holiday.

His last public appearance was at a political meeting on April 11 and state media reported he sent messages to foreign leaders more recently.