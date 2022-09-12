EXPLAINER: What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells _ many of them likely from old stock _ to its Cold War ally Russia. U.S. officials say it shows Russia’s desperation with the war in Ukraine and that Moscow could buy additional military hardware from North Korea.

Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan “fake.” The ammunitions North Korea reportedly intends to sell Moscow are likely copies of Soviet-era weapons that can fit Russian launchers. But there are still questions over the quality of the supplies and how much they could actually help the Russian military. North Korea's old artillery systems, whose ammunitions will likely be sold to Russia, have a reputation for poor accuracy.

