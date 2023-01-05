Seoul: Kim’s daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's spy agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disclosure of his daughter in recent public events was likely an attempt to show his people that one of his children would one day inherit his power.

That would be the country’s third hereditary power transfer.

Some of the lawmakers who attended a private briefing Thursday by the National Intelligence Service quoted the NIS as saying the daughter's public appearance — the first for any of Kim’s children — doesn’t still mean that she would become Kim’s successor.

The NIS earlier said the daughter is Kim’s second child named Ju Ae, about 10 years old.

