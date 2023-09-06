Something Old & Something New: Have You Been to this Eclectic Casper Business?

Earlier this summer, K2Radio News published a story on a mystic shop in town. Since then, we received a response from another mystic shop, Diamond in the Rough.

The store is located, fittingly, at 3211 Energy Lane, no. 301. There you'll find a doorway for people to connect and be themselves.

The mother-daughter business puts of witchy cottagecore vibes. Victorian couches and antique collectibles pair nicely with Edgar Allen Poe themes and Harry Potter collectibles. It's a menagerie of things both old and new, from glass clowns to homemade dream catchers.

The store began selling local art, but has gradually adopted tapestries and tarot decks. The smell of palo santo fills the room.

Sitting in a dim corner, Nikki Allen tells me she was adopted. She doesn't know much about her background except that she was born on Halloween and she has always loved the spirtual realm. Her daughter, Cassie Puhrman, has also inherited a fondness for the "unseen."

"You can look, but until you see it," explains Allen, "people judge."

Cassie Puhrman sounds the bowls

Puhrman lays out the singing bowls to demonstrate a sound bath. There are usually five; one for every shakra. Using a tuning fork, she creates an eerie siren song. Admittedly, after a few minutes, my eyes grow bleary. (I'm the type of person who cries when church choirs sing or someone sings the National Anthem, so I'd put it in that category--stuff for the soul).

Puhrman schedules both individual and group sessions, often around a full or new moon.

Besides being a busy mom, helping with the shop, and bartending, Purhrman is a certified wedding officant. At the time of this article's publication, she had officated 33 weddings and 2 funerals. She specializes in non-traditional ceremonies and is adept in the practice of hand-fasting: an ancient Celtic ritual that binds the couple's hands together to symbolize the binding of their lives.

@Diamond_in_the_Rough_307 on TikTok, Courtesy @Diamond_in_the_Rough_307 on TikTok, Courtesy loading...

Check out the photos below to see more of the eclectic Diamond in the Rough.