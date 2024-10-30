Russell Perry sentenced to 8–12 years for manslaughter in state park death

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Russell Perry was sentenced to eight to 12 years on Tuesday, Oct. 29 after pleading guilty to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter in July. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. Judge Catherine R. Rogers accepted the plea and issued the sentence, aligning with the terms outlined in a plea agreement.

Background of the Case

The incident dates back to Aug. 20, 2023, when Stacey “Jason” Mullen was found unresponsive at Curt Gowdy State Park. Due to the severity of Mullen’s injuries, Wyoming State Parks called in the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office to assist. Mullen was initially taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado. Dr. Jason Greer, who treated Mullen, described his brain bleed as one of the most severe he had encountered.

Eight days later, on Aug. 28, 2023, Mullen was removed from life support and died. Detective Sgt. Martinez was notified of Mullen’s death by Swedish Medical Center staff, according to police affidavits.

Initial Accounts and Shifting Narratives

Gizelle Kellum, Mullen’s emergency contact, initially characterized Mullen as a transient who largely kept to himself. Both she and her husband, Russell Perry, acknowledged previously taking Mullen to the hospital for issues related to alcoholism. However, investigations uncovered a closer connection among the three, who were known to frequently drink together.

Kellum and Perry claimed their last contact with Mullen occurred around 7 p.m. Aug. 19, 2023, after they had dropped him off near the Ames underpass in downtown Cheyenne. However, surveillance footage and cellphone tower data placed their phone near Curt Gowdy State Park around the time Mullen was likely assaulted, contradicting their original account.

During later interviews, Kellum altered her story. On Oct. 19, she disclosed that, after drinking, a fight broke out between Perry and Mullen on the night of Aug. 19. Perry reportedly struck Mullen, knocking him unconscious. She, Perry and an unidentified man then placed Mullen in the back of their truck and drove to Crystal Lake Reservoir near the dam. Perry admitted to police that he “roughed him up” that night but reported no injuries himself. The amended autopsy report from the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office ultimately ruled Mullen’s death as a homicide resulting from blunt force injuries due to assault.

Legal Proceedings

On Jan. 11, 2024, Cheyenne law enforcement arrested both Perry and Kellum in connection with Mullen’s death. During a preliminary hearing on Jan. 19, Detective Benjamin Delcamp testified that the couple’s story changed after learning of the cellphone evidence placing them at Curt Gowdy State Park. Delcamp also noted the absence of blood in the truck and the lack of offensive injuries on Mullen.

Brandon Booth, Perry’s public defender, referenced the initial autopsy report, which suggested Mullen’s injuries could have been caused by a fall from a great height, potentially challenging the theory of a severe assault. Both Perry’s and Kellum’s accounts indicated Perry struck Mullen three times, which Booth argued could not have produced the extent of Mullen’s injuries.

Meanwhile, Diane M. Lozano, defending Kellum, highlighted her mental health issues and her familial relationship with Perry, noting that her statements had been instrumental in moving the investigation forward. Judge Sean C. Chambers found probable cause that both Kellum and Perry had committed a crime, and the case was bound over to district court for arraignment, with no bond modification for either defendant.

Kellum’s Plea

On July 1, Gizelle Kellum pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact as a relative, a charge punishable by up to six months in jail and a $750 fine. Judge Steven Sharp sentenced Kellum to 180 days, with credit for 175 days of time served. The prosecution cited Kellum’s changing statements during the investigation as the basis for the charge when establishing a factual foundation for her plea.