(PHOTOS) Casper turns wintry white in first significant snow of season

CASPER, Wyo. — After an unseasonably dry and warm late summer and early autumn, central and western Wyoming have finally been graced with the first significant snowstorm of the season.

The National Weather Service in Riverton had called for heavy snow late Tuesday in the Casper area, but it arrived hours earlier.

The NWS in Riverton says western and central Wyoming are under a winter storm warning through Wednesday morning, with up to 16 inches possible in higher elevations like Casper Mountain. Several inches of accumulation was predicted for lower elevations.

Snow is expected to clear by Wednesday afternoon, with sunny skies and blustery conditions predicted for Halloween.

