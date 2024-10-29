Driver in critical condition after Casper Mountain Road wreck on Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — A man remains in critical condition Tuesday after his vehicle went off Casper Mountain Road on Friday and rolled down an embankment, according to an email statement by Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Clint Christensen.

The crash occurred Friday, Oct. 25 around 5 p.m. about half a mile south of Wyoming Boulevard. “For unknown reasons, the vehicle occupied by a single adult male failed to negotiate the right-hand curve and left the roadway,” Christensen wrote. The man was ejected as the vehicle rolled.

The occupant was transported by EMS and is currently in critical condition as of Tuesday morning, Christensen said.