The Natrona Collective Health Trust (NCHT) announced in a press release that it is awarding $1.86 million to 13 nonprofits in Natrona County.

The grant recipients provide a variety of services to the community, including early childhood development, preventing adverse childhood experiences, creating positive childhood experiences, and mental health services.

Meredith Benton, CEO of the Natrona Collective Health Trust, said in the release:

"We are excited to see our grantee partners put this funding to use in service to our Natrona County residents," Benton said. "The funding awarded will support additional affordable housing, improve access to mental health services, increase daycare spots for working families, and expand programs serving youth including in the arts, mentorship, summer camps, and after school."

The grant money will be distributed in the next two weeks, and the same amount will be given a year from now to the following organizations:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wyoming for $40,000

Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming for $40,000

Casper Children’s Chorale for $30,000

Casper Children’s Theater for $60,000

Casper College Early Childhood Learning Center for $40,000

Casper Salvation Army for $80,000

Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions for $80,000

Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming for $60,000

Habitat for Humanity for $100,000

The Science Zone for $100,000

Unaccompanied Students Initiative for $100,000

Wyoming Child & Family Development, Inc. for $100,000

YMCA of Natrona County for $100,000

This is the second grant cycle that the NCHT has done, with the first one giving over $2 million last December and again in the coming months.

Benton said the NCHT received $250 million following the sale of the Wyoming Medical Center to Banner Health and is using 5% of that money each year towards grants and the hospital.

The NCHT provided the Wyoming Medical Center with over $9.5 million to the hospital this June, which was used by the Medical Center for new ambulances, medical equipment, and construction and renovation projects.

Benton said that the NCHT, which they hope to continue into perpetuity, will be launching additional grant opportunities in 2023, with one in the spring and another in the fall, and another grant cycle will start in February 2023.

