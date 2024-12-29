Snowfall report: Western Wyoming sees up to 15 inches of snow in high areas Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — While the rest of Wyoming patiently awaits snowfall more typical for late December in the high plains, western Wyoming saw significant precipitation Friday. In a report published on the National Weather Service in Riverton’s social media, the station reported that some areas received over 10 inches of snow.

This information was collected from a variety of sources, some of which consist of unpaid volunteers, meaning these estimations might not be exact. See the NWS in Riverton’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, for more information.

Areas above Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park recorded snowfall of up to 15 inches. Nearby, in Grand Targhee, 10 inches of snow fell.

The Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, famous for its skiing and snowboarding, saw somewhere from 8 to 10 inches of snow. The Jackson Hole village got 6 to 8 inches.

Looking further south, communities around the Wyoming range got significant snowfall. According to the report, the Wyoming Range around the Salt River received 7 to 9 inches. The community of Etna received around 7 inches as well.

The nearby Star Valley Ranch got about 5 inches of snow, as did the community of Thayne. The communities of Kelly, Kendall Valley and Moose got between 1.5 and 4.5 inches.

The city proper of Jackson received snowfall of its own too — about 2.7 inches.

Teton Pass Dec. 28 (WYDOT) US 89 near Thayne on Dec. 28, 2024 (WYDOT) The Idaho–Wyoming state line near Jackson on Dec. 28, 2024 (WYDOT)