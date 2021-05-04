Snow Then High Of 80 Possible In Casper To Round Out The Week

The National Weather Service in Riverton says Casper may be in for two weather extremes this weekend.

According to the weather service forecast for Casper, the area could see showers and thunderstorms heading into Tuesday evening.

Then, early Wednesday, Casper could see snow flurries and then rain and snow showers after 5 a.m. The rain and snow showers could continue through 4 p.m.

Lows are expected to drop to 35 Wednesday night.

On Thursday, sunny weather is expected to return to Casper with highs around 74. Southwest wind from 6 to 9 mph are also in the forecast.

High temperatures could reach 80 Friday night before rain returns to Casper on Saturday.

Rain is expected to remain in the area through the beginning of next week.