Small Apartment Fire in East Casper Put Out by Sprinkler

A sprinkler system put out a fire on an apartment balcony in east Casper on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Firefighters responded to the 4:30 p.m. reports of a structure fire and went to the apartment in the 2600 block of East 15th Street .

They found a piece of furniture that caught fire. That activated the building's fire suppression sprinklers, which extinguished the fire, stopping it from spreading inside the apartment.

Five units, the on-duty battalion chief, and a department investigator responded to the incident. The Casper Police Department and a Wyoming Medical Center ambulance also responded.

As of the time of this release, no injuries were reported and all occupants of the building were able to remain in their homes.

\The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone during this extremely hot and dry weather to use abundant caution with any source of heat – especially smoking materials.

Use deep, sturdy ashtrays or a metal pail or can. Never empty smoking materials into a trashcan, and keep metal pails or ashtrays well away from anything that can burn.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

These Retailers Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving 2020