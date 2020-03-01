Small Earthquake Shakes Area Near Yellowstone

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A small earthquake has shaken an area near Yellowstone National Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the quake was felt just after 6 a.m. Saturday near Cliff Lake about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of West Yellowstone.

The USGS report says the quake had a 3.9 preliminary magnitude and was 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) deep. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Residents from West Yellowstone to Bozeman reported feeling it.