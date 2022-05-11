The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 4.2 magnitude earthquake inside Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake originated 20 miles south of Silver Gate Montana in the north-central section of the park and only lasted a few seconds, according to 30 reports sent to the USGS from various people in the area.

John Bellini, a geophysicist with the USGS, said that Yellowstone often gets earthquakes ranging from one to three magnitude, and occasionally in the range of four.

The last time an earthquake of a similar magnitude happened in the park was in 2014 when there was a 4.8 magnitude earthquake far west of the most recent earthquake, with there being a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in March 2008.

Bellini said that this earthquake, like others of this magnitude, tends not to do much damage and that Yellowstone is known to have large amounts of low-level seismic activity.