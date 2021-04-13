Moderate Earthquake Northwest of Casper Felt By Many Today

If you felt an earthquake in the Casper area today, you are not alone. The USGS reported a moderate quake was registered just to the northwest of the city this morning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake registered a 3.9 49km south of Ten Sleep and northwest of Casper. It occurred around 6:22 am this morning.

According to the USGS scale, this type of quake is only capable of minor damage. More often than not, it will be felt but do no real harm.

We have seen numerous reports of messages exchanged this morning from Casper residents that did feel the quake and wondered what was going on. This is the answer.

