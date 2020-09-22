Earthquake Reported 9 Miles East of Wright, Wyoming

The US Geological Survey reported a small earthquake east of Wright on Tuesday afternoon.

The Survey says the quake occurred roughly nine miles from the small coal-mining town and was also nine miles underground.

Anyone close enough would have felt the earthquake a few minutes after noon.

It was reported as a magnitude of 3.6.

According to the Richter Magnitude Scale, in order for an earthquake that size to be felt, people have to be in the immediate vicinity.