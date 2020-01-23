Sleeping Giant Ski Area to Suspend Winter Operations

Sleeping Giant Ski Area in northwest Wyoming is suspending winter operations after this season because of financial problems.

The Cody Enterprise reported Tuesday the number of skiers and snowboarders who visited the area did not justify the business, which runs a deficit of more than $200,000 a year.

In 2007, a local group launched a plan to acquire Sleeping Giant, which had shuttered three years earlier.

The Yellowstone Recreations Foundation was established to reopen the ski area.

The manager of the foundation called Tuesday's decision “agonizing but necessary."