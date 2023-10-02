Skate park to temporarily close for maintenance

The City of Casper will briefly close the Casper Skate Park for essential maintenance and improvements beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4 and reopening to the public Saturday, Oct. 7. Park officials kindly request that the public refrains from using the park during this time.

The Casper Skate Park, located at 1701 East K Street, serves as a vital hub for its user groups. Citizen safety is always the City’s top priority, and this temporary closure is a proactive measure to improve the park for skaters. To ensure proper hardening of caulk and grout, the park and all its features should be undisturbed throughout the curing process. Using the park during this period carries safety concerns and the potential for worsened conditions after the park reopens.

The City and park officials appreciate the cooperation of Casper Skate Park users and looks forward to reopening Saturday.