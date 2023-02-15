Sixties Queen and Sex Icon Raquel Welch Dead at 82

Raquel Welch died this morning at her home in Los Angeles reported the New York Times.

Welch's career took off when she appeared in a deer skin bikini for the film One Million Years B.C. (1966) turning her into a pin-up girl and movie star overnight.

In 1998 she came in third for Playboy's 100 Sexiest Stars list, right behind Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield.

She was also known and loved for her comic touch.

"The mind can also be an erogenous zone" ~ Raquel Welch

In 1974, Welch won a Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture Actress in a Musical or Comedy for The Three Musketeers.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the television drama Right to Die (1987).

In 1994, Welch received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7021 Hollywood Boulevard.

In 2001, she was awarded the Imagen Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award for her positive promotion of Americans of Latin heritage throughout her career.

In 2012, the Film Society of Lincoln Center presented a special retrospective of the films of Welch at the Walter Reade Theater.