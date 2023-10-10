Six Inches of Snow Possible on Casper Mountain this Week

"A weather system moves across the region, producing an increased chance for rain/snow. Accumulations of more than six inches of snow are possible in the mountains above 8000 feet, especially east of the Continental Divide, and over Casper Mountain. The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Bighorn Range" wrote the National Weather Service in a Hazardous Weather Watch Warning.

Today and tomorrow in the Casper-area is forecast to be partly sunny with a chance of precipitation.

By Thursday snow showers are likely.