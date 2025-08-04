Casper K9 Sisu Sniffs Out 20 Grams of Meth and More

According to a Casper Police Department statement, around 8:00pm on Saturday, August 2nd, a CPD officer conducted a traffic stop around West 1st Street and North Poplar.

During the stop, the officer discovered the driver had an active out-of-state warrant related to drug offenses.

Casper Police K9 Officer Sisu was deployed to assist.

K9 Sisu alerted to the presence of narcotics, leading to the discovery of 20.5 grams of methamphetamine and additional substances.

Atta boy, Sisu! "We commend K9 Sisu for his excellent work in helping keep our community safe" cheered the CPD.

