Sick Wyoming Kids Need Your Help To Grant Their Wishes

Thirty-seven years ago, in 1985, a Gillette boy named Brian was given a BMX bike by Jim Vemich, Ken Kinner, Steve Kinner, and Vicky Ujvary. They were the first members of the Wyoming Chapter of Make-A-Wish.

Thanks to the dedication and vision of those four people, Make-A-Wish Wyoming has granted almost 700 wishes.

Currently, there are 57 wishes in progress across the state of Wyoming, and Make-A-Wish Wyoming needs your help to make these wishes come true.

Right now, Make-A-Wish Wyoming needs volunteers in Casper, Gillette/Wright, Thermopolis/Worland/Manderson, Newcastle, Western Wyoming – Uinta & Lincoln Counties, and Rawlins.

Make-A-Wish Wyoming volunteers are at the heart of every wish. They are the creative and dedicated force behind the touches that add extra magic throughout the wish for the wish child and their family.

A wish granter works with the wish family to explore and celebrate a wish. They work as part of a team to create a memorable experience for each wish family. This opportunity is best suited for people who love kids, are detail-oriented, have strong communication skills, and are enthusiastic about our mission.

Does this sound like something you'd like to do?

VOLUNTEER WISH GRANTER REQUIREMENTS

Complete and submit a volunteer application and an annual Conflict of Interest/Ethics form. Email mlloyd@wyoming.wish.org if you are interested in completing one. Watch our online training videos through Make-A-Wish University. Participate in an interview to ensure this role is the right fit for you. Undergo a background check (initial cost is covered by volunteer; chapter covers all renewals).

More questions? Follow this link to the Make-A-Wish Wyoming site.

