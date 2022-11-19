Photos/Video: Make A Wish Wyoming Grants Star Wars-Themed Wish Live at Fundraiser

It was a night of magic.

Make A Wish Wyoming sponsors, supporters, employees, and volunteers gathered at The Hangar for their annual Stories of Light Gala event and it was a night for tears, and a night for smiles.

More than anything, it was a night for hope and that's exactly what was on display.

The Prairie Wife in Heels emceed the event and highlighted so much of the work that Make A Wish Wyoming does for countless families in Natrona County and beyond. Make A Wish Wyoming CEO Morgan Poloncic gave a heartfelt speech, expressing her thanks to the men and women who continually support the services of the organization.

There was a video presentation that told the story of Wyatt's wish. And Wyatt's wish was a simple one, in theory. But it took a lot to pull off. Wyatt wanted to be a U.S. Marine for a day.

And that's exactly what he was, thanks to Special Olympics Wyoming.

There was a live auction for just a few items as well, but the real highlights of the evening was the wish of Mikey.

Mikey is a little boy who, in February of this year, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The surgery to remove the tumor resulted in Mikey being placed in a coma. He had two strokes as well. Mikey eventually woke up, but he was blind and couldn't talk, or walk.

Mikey is doing a little better now, but he still can't open his eyes. He still can't fully smile.

But, when he's happy, you can still tell.

And on Saturday, November 12, he was very, very happy.

That's because Make A Wish Wyoming granted Mikey's wish live, in front of an audience, at their Stories of Light Gala.

Mikey wanted to build a light saber. And that's exactly what he's going to do, in Disneyland, alongside all of his Star Wars heroes.

And the people who delivered the news to Mikey and his family were Darth Vader and a fleet of Storm Troopers.

It was a scene to remember, and maybe Mikey couldn't open his eyes, or smile as wide as he could a year ago, but you could tell. You could tell he was happy. The joy on his face was visible. It was powerful. It was beautiful.

And that moment was exactly the type of magic that Make A Wish Wyoming embodies. It's powerful. It's beautiful. And it is full of light (sabers).

Photos from the event, as well as a video from the Star Wars wish reveal, can be seen below:

