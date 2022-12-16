Make-A-Wish Wyoming Announces Yellowstone National Park Lodges as Community Partner of the Year

Make-A-Wish Wyoming has announced Yellowstone National Park Lodges (Xanterra) as their community partner of the year.

That's according to a press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming, who wrote that the organization is a valued community partner, one that helps Make-A-Wish Wyoming grant and assist wishes for those who want to spend some time in the nation's first national park.

"For kids who want to see beautiful geothermal features like geysers and hot springs and spot incredible wildlife like bison, wolves, bears, moose, and elk, Make-A-Wish Wyoming partners with Yellowstone National Park Lodges to provide life-changing, top of the line experiences in Yellowstone National Park," the release stated.

The partnership between these two organizations change lives.

“It truly is an honor to be named Partner of the Year!" said Rick Hoeninghausen, Director of Sales and Marketing for Yellowstone National Park Lodges. "We’ve been working with Make-A-Wish for many years because we know how Yellowstone can provide excitement, rejuvenation, and healing. We’re fortunate to be in a position where we can help bring a place like Yellowstone to the wonderful children we meet through Make-A-Wish."

The release also noted that in addition to actually granting wishes for kiddos to visit Yellowstone National Park, Make-A-Wish Wyoming also assists 20-30 other wishes each year for Wish kids around the country who want to visit the beautiful national park.

“We’ve been providing tours and activities for Make-A-Wish kids and their families," Hoeninghausen said. "Through these experiences, children and their families can see things seldom experienced anywhere else in the world. Our guides always comment how the inspiration they receive from the children is matched only by the inspiration provided by Yellowstone."

The release noted that Yellowstone National Park plays host to waterfall excursions, mountain views, wilderness hikes, chuck wagon cookouts, stagecoach rides, scenic fishing, and more.

"It's no wonder why Make-A-Wish Wyoming loves granting and assisting with Yellowstone wishes," the release said. "Make-A-Wish Wyoming is grateful every day for community partners that can make everything a wish kid could dream of while visiting the park possible."

Yellowstone National Park Loges, too, is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Make-A-Wish Wyoming to help makes dreams come true.

Hoeninghausen stated that the Lodge's favorite part about working with Make-A-Wish is “knowing that what we’re doing matters and makes a difference to children and their families who are facing such incredible challenges. We serve millions of people annually, but nothing is as rewarding as serving these amazing kids!”