Shrine Bowl North Practice-Wednesday

The Shrine Bowl football teams have been processing with practices all week as they get ready for Saturday's big game at Natrona County High School in Casper. Players from all 5 classifications will be playing in the game and that can be an eye-opening experience for the guys from the 1A 6 Man division. Dace Bennett of Meeteetse is one of those players and the guy can play. He rang up over 1800 yards passing and 25 TD passes and also averaged in double figures in basketball.

Those multi-sport athletes are all over the field for both teams. Aaron Carver was a defensive monster for Worland with 103 tackles plus he placed 2nd in the 3A 110 meter hurdles at the State Track Meet and 4th in the 300 hurdles.

We talked with both of those young men about Shrine Bowl week and the road ahead. We also have a few pics from Wednesday morning's practice session. Enjoy!

