North Shrine Bowl Practice-Tuesday

The 50th annual Shrine Bowl all-star football game will be Saturday at 2 pm at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper so the North and South teams are busy getting ready for the big game.

The North squad worked out on Tuesday morning at the Casper Classic Academy and it was a spirited workout, to say the least. Kade Weber of Worland and Cooper Garber of Big Horn are expected to take the majority of the snaps at quarterback on Saturday. This team like every other Shrine Bowl team has talent all over the field and usually, one group is the speed team and the other is the power team. We'll see on Saturday how that shakes out.

The players just returned from the trip to Salt Lake City to visit the Shriners Childrens Hospital plus a couple of practices in Evanston. We talked with Jace Grant of Cody and Matisse Weaver of Lander about the week so far and the game on Saturday. Plus we have a few pics to share from Tuesday's practice in our gallery below.