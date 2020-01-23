Shootout in Downtown Seattle Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured

Three people are still hospitalized in Seattle after police say several people opened fire in the busiest part of the city's downtown during the Wednesday evening commute.

One person was killed and seven wounded.

Seattle fire officials say authorities began receiving calls about multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m. outside a McDonald's restaurant.

Police Chief Carmen Best says based on video from the scene, multiple shooters were involved and that shots rang out after a dispute.

No arrests were immediately reported.

A hospital spokeswoman says Thursday that those still being cared for are a woman, a man and a 9-year-old boy.