Shooting Suspect Shot by Casper Police During Pursuit Has Died

The Casper Police Department announced on Thursday that Kenneth Marion, the primary suspect in a North Casper shooting that occurred on September 2, 2022, has died.

Marion was a "person of interest" in the North Casper shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 3:20 A.M., the Public Safety Communications Center received a call from a female, who stated that she had been shot.

"Officers of the Casper Police Department and Emergency Medical personnel arrived at the scene and discovered that the caller, an adult female, had an apparent gunshot wound to her head," a release from the Casper Police Department stated. "The victim was quickly transported to the Wyoming Medical Center. She continues to receive medical care for her significant injuries."

Previous reports state that Casper Police identified Kenneth Marion, 68, as the 'person of interest" in the case.

"Multiple officers, from multiple agencies, began actively seeking Marion in an attempt to peacefully question him in relation to this incident," the release noted. "Through our investigation, Marion’s whereabouts were narrowed down to an apartment complex in the 600 block of South Walsh Drive. Officers began to monitor the apartment where they believed Marion to be. While so doing, Marion exited the apartment, whereupon officers attempted to contact him outside of the apartment."

The release states that officers attempted to approach Marion, who immediately fled from the officers on foot, through the apartment complex.

"As he fled, Marion drew a firearm and pointed it at the closest pursuing officer," the release said. "The officer, an experienced veteran of the Casper Police Department, was forced to defend himself from the immediate, deadly threat of Marion’s actions, firing his weapon and striking Marion at least two times."

Marion was given first aid treatment by the officers until emergency medical crews arrived and transported him to the Wyoming Medical Center.

The release notes that the officer involved in the shooting, pursuant to the established policies of the Casper Police Department, has been placed on Administrative Leave.

Casper Police have formally requested the assistance of the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an "impartial investigation of the incident."

According to the release, once the investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office to determine the lawfulness of the officer's actions.

The Casper Police Department also noted that they will conduct an internal review of the incident, which did involve the use of lethal force by its officers.

"This internal review is undertaken to ensure that the policies and procedures of the Casper Police Department were followed, that the guidance provided by those policies and procedures were sufficient, and that the training and equipment provided to our officers are adequate to meet the challenges faced by our officers as they serve our community," the release stated.

According to the release, Marion was transported to a hospital in Colorado where he was receiving treatment for his injuries. That is where he passed away.

The Casper Police Department noted that they have reached out to "all the involved parties in this investigation" before making the news public.