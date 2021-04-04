DENVER (AP) — Colorado authorities say a man has been shot and killed in a confrontation with sheriff's deputies near Interstate 25 south of Denver.

The Douglas County Sheriff's office said deputies responded at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man with a gun near an on ramp for the interstate along Happy Valley Road.

The sheriff's office says a suspect at the scene died in a shooting, but did not specify how.

The man's identity was not immediately released.

It was unknown if the suspect fired at deputies.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting occurred about 25 miles south of downtown Denver numerous rural subdivisions.

