Sheridan Remains Unbeaten With a Road Win over Kelly Walsh

Sheridan has been running on all cylinders with 7 wins in 7 games and made quick work of Kelly Walsh on Friday night in Casper 48-13. Sheridan found the end zone twice in the first quarter as Cael Gilbertson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dane Steel and Colson Coon added a 6-yard run for a score.

The Broncs kept their foot on the gas in the 2nd quarter as Steel caught another touchdown pass which covered 15 yards, Coon caught a TD pass covering 17 yards from Steel, and then Coon had a fumble return for a touchdown. When it was all said and done in the first half, Sheridan led by 34.

in the 2nd quarter, Gilbertson threw his 3rd TD pass of the game, connecting with Dominick Berrettini for 66 yards which was followed by 1 yard run for a touchdown from Terran Grooms. Kelly Walsh had a couple of 2nd half touchdowns, a 56-yard run by Mekhi Bovee, and a 10-yard dash by Kadon Boyce.

So #1 Sheridan returns to Casper on Friday to meet #3 Natrona who comes in at 6-1. Kelly Walsh is in danger of not making the 4A playoffs at 1-6 with a home game on Friday against 4-3 Thunder Basin.

photos from Friday's contest in Casper thanks to Liz Masterson. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

