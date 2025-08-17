PHOTOS: Tailgate Parties Meet Polo In A Wyoming Summer Tradition

When you hear "polo match" you don't usually think of tailgate parties, but in Big Horn, Wyoming those two things go together.

I was delighted to learn that the polo club plays multiple nights a week from the beginning of July through the end of Labor Day weekend. Next weekend is going to be an even bigger match with bronc riding to boot!

There are practice games on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm. In June, the Sunday tournament games are at 1:00 pm. Then in July and August, there are two games each Sunday, at 1:00 and 3:00 pm. Friday Night Lights games are played at 5pm.

See the full schedule of events here.

The Big Horn Polo Club was estalished in 1898, making it one of the oldest active clubs in the U.S.

This area has long been a polo pony training area. Horses from nearby ranches have found their way around the world to compete in the best polo for over a 100 years.

Spectators are encouraged to come watch matches! The admission is free! There are bleachers and an announcer for each Sunday game. Concessions are available for food and drinks.

You’ll find Big Horn Polo Club merchandise (shirts, caps, etc.) available for sale during the Sunday games. After the last match, the clubhouse is open to everyone for drinks and conversation. And worry not about what to wear! You'll fit right in with a pair of blue jeans and flip flops or your fanciest summer dress.

It was absolutely worth the two hour trip I took with my little girls. They absolutely loved seeing the horses and tumbling around with other kids in the grass. In true polo fashion the spectators got up and stomped the divots. Cowgirls passed out free ice cream.

It's one of the world's oldest sports and it's really cool to get to go watch it being played by Wyomingites under the Friday night lights with the backdrop of the Big Horn mountains. There's really nothing like it. Check out pictures below!