Sheridan Improved to 5-1 With a Solid Victory over Natrona

Sheridan turned in a solid effort on Friday with a 27-0 win over Casper-Natrona to get to 5-1 in the 4A ranks. The Broncs were tough running the football as Colson Coon ran for 128 and the Broncs were tough against the run. They held a powerful NC ground game to just 55 yards.

Sheridan out 14 points in the board in the 1st quarter, kicked two field goals in the 3rd quarter, and found the end zone once in the 4th quarter. The Mustangs had 3 turnovers in the contest and that never helps. Natrona is 3-3 on the year in a tie for 5th in 4A and will host Campbell County this week. Sheridan is tied for first with three other teams and will have a home game on Friday night vs. Casper-Kelly Walsh.

We do have a short video of the proceedings from Homer Scott Field on Friday night and some great photos from Libby Ngo in our gallery. Take a look!!

Get our free mobile app

Natrona Vs. Sheridan Football 10-1-21 Natrona Vs. Sheridan Football 10-1-21

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,