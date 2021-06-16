The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office has named the woman who fell to her death from Steamboat Point.

Get our free mobile app

According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old Calli Aust fell more than 200 feet and landed at the base of Steamboat Point. Officials say Aust and her husband were hiking to see the sunrise.

Authorities were first notified of the fall at 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday when Aust's husband called and said she'd fallen.

There is no indication of foul play, officials say.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, Sheridan County Search and Rescue, Dayton Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Wyoming Highway Patrol all initially responded. Additionally, life flight was requested to launch but was cancelled when Aust was located deceased.

The Sheridan County Coroner's Office is conducting a concurrent investigation.