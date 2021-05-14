Severe Storms Likely For Casper Area This Weekend

The National Weather Service in Riverton says there is a likelihood of severe weather for the Casper area this weekend.

According to the weather service, Casper could begin seeing showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Friday.

Get our free mobile app

On Saturday, there is a 50% chance of severe thunderstorms before the weather turns cloudy.

The weather service says storms on Saturday could produce hail and gusty winds. Severe weather could last into the night.

Spring Runoff Impacts Parts of Wyoming

In northern Wyoming, the National Weather Service in Billings is advising that time to make preparations for spring runoff is waning, though flooding isn't anticipated in the near future.

According to the forecast, streamflows will be much higher and faster as snowmelt increases with rising temperatures.

How quickly streams rise will be determined by how warm it gets over the next few days. Forecasters say to anticipate increased erosion.

"For those living near waterways, this may bte he last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season," the weather service says. "Move any livestock and equipment to higher ground away from waterways. Any streambank stabilization activities should be completed as soon as possible. For those planning recreation activities on or near waterways, be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher flows."

Report any flooding to local law enforcement. They will relay it to the National Weather Service.